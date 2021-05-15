Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

