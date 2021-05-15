Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 92,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

