Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

