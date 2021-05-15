Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 948,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,050. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

