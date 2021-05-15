Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 10,991 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VGR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 546,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,283. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

