Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $251.70 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

