Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

