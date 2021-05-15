Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $107,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.