Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.