Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

