Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.