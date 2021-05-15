Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.23 Million

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce $287.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $282.45 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS remained flat at $$17.09 during trading hours on Monday. 446,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

