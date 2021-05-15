Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.10.

VRTX traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,123. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

