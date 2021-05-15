Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $543.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

