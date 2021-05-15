Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vesuvius from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.