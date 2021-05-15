Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSP. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 382,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,348. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $23,081,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

