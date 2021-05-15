Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

