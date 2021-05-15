Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 191,383 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $117,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.