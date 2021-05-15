Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Zebra Technologies worth $126,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $486.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $216.65 and a 52-week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

