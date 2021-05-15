Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $123.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

VRTX stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.50. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

