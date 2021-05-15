Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 229,922 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $338,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.