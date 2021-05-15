Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,498 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $113,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

