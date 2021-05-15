Vicus Capital Has $250,000 Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBEF opened at $37.10 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.