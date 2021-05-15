Vicus Capital Sells 154 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

