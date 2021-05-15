ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $837.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ViewRay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ViewRay by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

