VIG (VIG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,831.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $6,831.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.23 or 0.15336585 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002103 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,308,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.