Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 153.02% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

