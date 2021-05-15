Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 153.02% from the company’s previous close.
VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
