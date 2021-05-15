Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.84 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

