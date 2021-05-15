Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $184.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

