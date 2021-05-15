Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

