Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.19 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

