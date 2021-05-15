Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

VITL stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

