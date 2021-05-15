Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.42

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $35.37. Vivendi shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 5,716 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

