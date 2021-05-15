VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.994 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.84.

VMW stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

