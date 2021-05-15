Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 3,958 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

