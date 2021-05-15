Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $1,846,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

