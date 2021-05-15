Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. AlphaValue raised Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

