W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.49 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

