Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.30 ($26.24).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC stock opened at €24.92 ($29.32) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 123.80. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12 month high of €25.10 ($29.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.