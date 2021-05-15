Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,199 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

