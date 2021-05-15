Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

