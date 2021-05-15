Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blackbaud by 59.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB opened at $69.32 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,067 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

