Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,798 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 356,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

