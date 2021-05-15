Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $312.24 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.