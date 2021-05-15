Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $312.24. The company had a trading volume of 394,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,141. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

