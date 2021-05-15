Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $176.97 and a one year high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.