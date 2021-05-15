Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

