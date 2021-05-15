Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

