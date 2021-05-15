Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $78,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

