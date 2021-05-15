Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $6.62 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

